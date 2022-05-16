NEW YORK (PIX11)—Two people were found dead inside a burning car in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the car fire on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock Course at around 4:19 a.m., police said. After firefighters put out the flames, two severely burned bodies were found inside a Honda Accord, police said. The unidentified people were pronounced dead at the scene and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The vehicle was not involved in an accident that could’ve caused the fire, officials said. The fire marshal was at the scene investigating.

The police investigation is ongoing, said an NYPD spokesman.