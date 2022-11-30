NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two moms who delivered triplets just days apart at the same New York City hospital came together to celebrate the first birthday of their “miracle triplets.”

Luz Cruz and Yazmin Hoyos met during their high-risk pregnancies a little over a year ago. Both were in the same maternity ward at Jamaica Hospital in Queens. Their friendship has gotten stronger over the past year, as their little girls are also getting stronger.

Their first birthday was a celebration to remember. Wearing matching white party dresses and party hats, the moms have a lot to celebrate. They both delivered triplets — all girls — just two days apart last November. Their baby girls were naturally conceived, all born prematurely.

Their doctors said the chance of having triplets naturally is 1 in 10,000. For both of the mothers to be in the same maternity ward at the same time is nothing short of extraordinary.

PIX11 News was there to celebrate when their daughters finally got to go home after some time in the neonatal intensive care unit last year. At the time, their doctors called them the triumphant triplets because of their strength and persistence to thrive.

Cruz, of Queens, delivered Alma, Celeste and Sol. Hoyos, of Brooklyn, delivered Akoma, Arlet and Eliette. Their one-year birthday party is a real victory for the families, the mothers said, creating a strong bond between the two Latinas.

It’s been a challenging year for both families, with doctors monitoring them to make sure the little girls were healthy every step of the way. They are all thriving now, and doctors call them the “miracle triplets.” One of the members of the medical team who is helping coordinate the care of the beautiful girls is James Villavicencio, the father of triplets himself.

The moms have a friendship for life and will continue to have play dates together. Cruz is even expecting another baby next year.