NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners!

Two lucky purchases were made in New York City. Third-prize winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were sold at two New York City stores for the Sept. 17 drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Crossbays Party Tyme on Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens and Dawn to Dusk Convenience on East 57th Street in Manhattan.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 17 Powerball drawing were: 5-25-36-51-61 with a Powerball of 1.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.