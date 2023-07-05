NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City was lit up with fireworks and gunfire during Fourth of July festivities. Two people died and several others were injured in a spate of overnight shootings across the five boroughs, authorities said.

Two teens, ages 18 and 19, were shot on Morris Avenue in the Bronx at around 2:20 a.m., police said. The 18-year-old victim was shot in the leg and died at the hospital. The other teen is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

Two people of interest are in police custody but no arrests have been made.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the face on Vermilyea Avenue in Manhattan at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim died at the hospital. There have been no arrests.

In Brooklyn, two people were injured when gunfire erupted in Brownsville.

A woman, 30, was shot in the leg near Bristol Street and Livonia Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. and a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg on Chester Street at 2:20 a.m., police said. Both victims are in stable condition.

A man, 31, is in critical condition after being stabbed on Riverside Drive in Washington Heights at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

At least six other people were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, authorities said. The investigations are ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).