EAST HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was one of two people shot to death in a string of weekend shootings in New York City, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the legs and torso near 116th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The shooter remained at large, as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

The victim was one of two people who died in multiple incidents across the five boroughs, according to the NYPD. A teen was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting in Queens early Sunday morning, police said.

Three men were shot, one critically, in the Bronx Saturday night. The incident happened on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview at around 10:45 p.m., police said. A 32-year-old victim was hot in the torso and is in critical condition, police said. The other two men are stable.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot near Needham Avenue and East 224th Street in the Bronx at around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A person is in custody after a 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Crown Heights, Brooklyn early Sunday morning, officials said. The chargers were pending.

There were no arrests in the other incidents, as of Sunday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

