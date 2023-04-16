NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two pedestrians died in separate crashes in the Bronx and Queens Saturday night, police said.

A 64-year-old man was hit by a Chevy Impala at the intersection of Soundview and Lafayette avenues in Soundview at around 10:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. The driver, 63, stayed and the scene and was not charged in the collision, police said.

An hour later, a 48-year-old man was fatally struck while trying to cross the street at the corner of 76th Street and Broadway in Jackson Heights. The man suffered head trauma and died at the scene, police said.

The 39-year-old driver remained at the scene and has been charged in the incident, according to the NYPD.

The victims have not been publicly identified.