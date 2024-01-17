NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two officers were released from the hospital early Wednesday morning after they were shot by a suspect during a domestic violence incident, according to the NYPD.

Police said the officers were responding to a call in Brownsville from a woman who said her son, identified as 39-year-old Melvin Butler, was assaulting her.

Butler allegedly resisted arrest and started fighting with the officers, according to authorities. Police said he then managed to take one of the officers’ service weapons and fire several shots.

One officer was hit in the leg while the other was hit in the hand. Other NYPD officers who were called to the scene shot Butler multiple times, according to sources.

One of the officers who was shot has been on the force for nearly 10 years, and the other officer for 16 years. Officials said this incident, once again, highlights the risks officers face every day on duty.

The NYPD reported 2,235 assaults against officers in 2023, which is up by 350 from the year before.

Butler was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive. His mother has a head injury but is also expected to recover, according to authorities.

Butler had a history of resisting arrest and domestic violence, according to the NYPD. He’s also served 15 years in prison for attempted murder.