2 officers on modified duty as NYPD investigates possible fake COVID vaccination proof

NEW YORK — Two NYPD officers were placed on modified duty as police investigate the possibility they they may have submitted fake proof of vaccination, officials said Wednesday.

Lieutenant Joseph Marsella and Captain Desmond Morales were relieved of their guns and shields as the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau investigates.

“We were clear from the outset that vaccine compliance was a serious matter. It is not just about the individual NYPD employee’s health, but also the health of their coworkers and others around them,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “We worked out a process. It included how to apply for an exemption and a two-level appeals process. If the investigation finds that these two officers substituted false documentation to the department it is a serious breach of integrity and the law.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio instituted a vaccine mandate for all city employees, including police officers.