THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two officers were injured during a pursuit of a car with mismatching plates on the Bronx River Parkway Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the officers were attempting to pull over the gray sedan near East 177th Street when it sped off. The officers followed but crashed into a highway barrier near the Deegan Expressway and Bruckner Expressway, according to authorities.

Both officers were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, police said.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, according to authorities. Police said one person in the car was taken to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

