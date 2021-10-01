2 NYPD officers, retired cop arrested in bribery case

BROOKLYN — Two NYPD officers and a former cop were arrested Friday on bribery charges connected to a towing scheme, officials said.

James Davneiro, Giancarlo Osma and Michael Perri were all assigned to a Queens precinct, officials said. Starting in May of 2020 and after Perri retired in June, Davneiro and Osma allegedly sent vehicles damaged in crashes to a repair business run by Perri instead of using the NYPD’s Directed Accident Response Program. Perri allegedly paid the pair thousands in cash bribes.

The investigation into the trio was the third part of an ongoing case, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

“The NYPD cleans its own house,” Shea said. “Corruption is a crime and a violation of a police officer’s sworn oath.”

Davneiro, Osma and Perri were charged with conspiracy to violate the Travel Act and using interstate facilities to commit bribery.