2 NYC correction officers suffer broken bones in altercation with Bloods gang member

THE BRONX — A correction officer’s leg was broken in three places and another officer’s finger was broken in a Wednesday altercation with a Bloods gang member at a Department of Correction holding facility in the Bronx, officials said Thursday.

The officers were trying to move the inmate from a housing area in the Vernon C. Bain Center — a massive barge that’s used to hold DOC inmates — when they were attacked, Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio Jr. said.

While the inmate punched and kicked the officers, other detainees threw chairs and a table at the officers, Boscio said. They stopped when a correction captain deployed pepper spray.

Boscio has long complained that more correction officers are needed to maintain safer jails. He slammed DOC Commsioner Vincent Schiraldi after the attack.

“This latest vicious assault on our correction officers is directly attributed to Commissioner Schiraldi’s failure to deliver the 600 correction officers who he pledged to hire by the end of this month,” he said. “After not hiring correction officers for nearly three years, the Department hired a mere 64 officers several weeks ago and only 39 officers just this week. We have already lost 500 correction officers due to resignations and retirements since January. Our staffing crisis is a result of the department’s failure to ensure there are optimal staffing levels to provide the highest levels of security.”

PIX11 has reached out to the DOC for comment.