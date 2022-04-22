WASHINGTON (AP) — Two New York men have pleaded guilty to discharging chemical spray at police officers inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 riot.

Cody Mattice and James Mault entered their pleas before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Each faces between three and four years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Mattice and Mault are both from the Rochester area and were indicted in October. Mault was arrested in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he had been stationed with the U.S. Army. Mattice was arrested at his home in Hilton, New York.