WESTPORT, C.T. (PIX11) – Westport police are searching for two New York men who went missing after a small boat sank in the Long Island Sound Sunday.

The boat was carrying five people and sank in choppy waters, according to authorities. A nearby boater spotted one of the men standing on a navigational buoy, police said, and alerted authorities.

Authorities rescued a second man and woman from the water.

The missing men are from Rockland County, according to police.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.