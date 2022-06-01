NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people in New York City tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox, according to the Department of Health.

“We will be conducting contact tracing and monitoring and will refer people for care if necessary,” city officials said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Monkeypox is rare in New York City but we can prevent the spread.”

DOH reported a “presumptive” case of monkeypox a few days earlier, as someone tested positive for orthopoxvirus and had symptoms “consistent” with those of monkeypox. Officials said the case will “be treated as a probable case.”

City officials advised New Yorkers who feel sick to stay home and contact their health care provider if they notice sores or lesions. More information on monkeypox could be accessed at nyc.gov/monkeypox.