2 more tornadoes confirmed in New Jersey: NWS

Image shows severe damage at a Long Beach Island home following storms that swept through New Jersey, July 30, 2021 (AIR11/PIX11).

NEW JERSEY — Two more tornadoes were confirmed to have hit New Jersey Thursday evening as severe storms rolled through the tri-state area.

The EF-1 tornadoes were recorded in Ocean County in the Waretown and Cedar Bridge area in Barnegat Township, the National Weather Service said.

EF stands for Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to rank a tornado’s wind speed and damage on a scale of zero to five.

Both tornadoes had wind gusts of 100 to 105 mph.

An EF-0 tornado was also confirmed to have touched down in Verona in Essex County.

The NWS also said a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted over the Trenton area Thursday evening.

