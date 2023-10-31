FLUSHING, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting inside the lobby of a building in Flushing, according to the NYPD.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and a 61-year-old man was shot in the arm around 1 a.m., according to authorities. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police have not revealed a suspect or a possible motive.

