2 men shot in front of Queens Popeyes: NYPD

CORONA, Queens — Two people were shot in Corona, Queens Wednesday evening in front of a Popeyes restaurant, according to police.

Officials said they got the call to the area of 97th Street and 57th Avenue at about 8:38 p.m.

Two men had been shot, both were expected to survive their injuries, police said.

No additional details were provided. Police said an investigation was underway.

