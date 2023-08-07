Police are searching for two men wanted for stealing jewelry from women while riding a scooter in the Bronx in July. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two men wanted for stealing jewelry from women while riding a scooter in the Bronx in July.

The first incident happened on July 17 around 5:15 p.m., when a 41-year-old woman was approached by the two suspects riding the two-wheeled vehicle in front of 1875 University Ave. The suspects then allegedly shoved the woman into a wall, bit her and stole her necklace and bracelet before they fled northbound on University Avenue.

The victim was treated for minor injuries on the scene, police said.

During the second incident on July 19, police said a 23-year-old woman was walking in front of 2317 Hughes Avenue around 3:15 p.m. when she was approached by the suspects. Police said the suspects forcibly took the necklace the woman was wearing, causing minor injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

