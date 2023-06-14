A Bronx fire killed 2 people and injured multiple firefighters, the FDNY said.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A fire in the Bronx caused the roof of a building to cave in, taking two lives and injuring multiple firefighters, an FDNY spokesperson said.

First responders received a call for a fire at a Wakefield apartment complex around 5:30 a.m.

The building, located on 242nd Street, was heavily engulfed in flames on the top floor of the B wing, which is the middle wing of the building, according to officials.

“The fire was extinguished and the fire is currently under investigation,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Cordasco.

Two people were killed, according to the FDNY. Three civilian injuries and five FDNY injuries were also reported, all non-life-threatening, sources said.

The American Red Cross of Greater New York is helping families. Approximately 60 apartments were affected by the fire.

