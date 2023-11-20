NEW YORK (PIX11) — A moped driver is in critical condition and fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Astoria, Queens.

Video obtained by PIX11 News showed the dramatic scene at Broadway and 29th Street Saturday night. The vehicle hit the 26-year-old moped driver and just kept going after the crash.

Unfortunately, the number of accidents including hit-and runs are growing by the day.

The Woodhaven neighborhood in Queens was the scene of another hit-and-run involving a man and a woman crossing the street at Woodhaven Boulevard. The 71-year-old woman was killed in the incident Saturday night. The 73-year-old man was critically injured.

On Sunday night, a 32-year-old woman was killed while checking on her vehicle on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx. The driver in that incident also did not stop after hitting the woman.

Police are still looking for the drivers involved in the moped incident and the hit-and-run on the Bruckner Expressway.

Not obeying traffic laws is the cause of most crashes, according to the Department of Transportation.

So far this year, 65 pedestrians have died after they were hit by a vehicle in New York City. Twenty-five cyclists and 78 drivers have also died in crashes, according to the Department of Transportation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).