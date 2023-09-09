BEDSTUY, Brooklyn (PIX 11) — An afternoon shooting that left a 26-year-old woman in critical condition and a 35-year-old man injured sent shockwaves through Bed-Stuy Saturday, causing Brooklynites to fear for their safety.

“I think it’s crazy that this even happened today and if you look there’s a park across the street,” said Kahlil Patterson who lives nearby. “A lot of kids be in that park early morning so I just think it’s real crazy because God forbid, you know, bullet holes don’t have no names. It could hit people over here.”

Witnesses say a dispute that started at Home Depot on Nostrand Avenue ended at the corner of Myrtle Avenue with bullet holes in the door of a white Honda. Investigators say the man was shot in his knee and is in stable condition at NYC Health + Hospitals Kings County, while the woman is fighting to stay alive. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

“He was shot in his leg and in his back, and the girl was in the passenger seat,” said a witness who declined to give his name. “She was slumped back and her hands and her legs were moving a little.”

The witness said he saw the Honda driving the wrong way down the one-way Nostrand Avenue street before stopping at the corner of Nostrand and Myrtle Avenues.

“I get out my car and I walk down there,” said the witness. “I saw her in the car, you know, she laying there. It’s sad the way she was laying there you know, blood in her head and blood on the side of the door and everything, and he came out the car and when the cops came he say he got shot too.”

It’s not clear if the shooting happened in the parking lot of Home Depot or in the street after the car exited the parking lot. Police say they have not arrested anyone in connection to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.