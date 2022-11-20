NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said.

In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was struck by a southbound E train at 42nd Street8 and Eight Avenue in Times Square at around 8:40 a.m., police said. The victim was on the track to retrieve his property, according to the NYPD.

No additional information was immediately available.