ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A deli customer in Queens was hospitalized after a fight with two workers turned violent, police said.

Police were called to Pickles & Pies Food Market & Deli on Beach 116th Street in Rockaway Park on Sunday morning for an assault in progress, according to the NYPD.

An argument between a 31-year-old customer and two workers escalated to physical violence, police said. When officers arrived, they found the customer with multiple injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was initially listed in stable condition. He then had another medical episode while hospitalized, police said. Medical staff will determine whether the episode was caused by the assault, according to the NYPD.

Police said they’re investigating what sparked the fight.

The deli employees, Jorge Hernandez, 23, and Saber Abuhamra, 34, were taken into custody at the scene. Both face charges of assault and harassment, according to the NYPD. Hernandez was also charged with strangulation.