STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two people have died in a fiery on Staten Island Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said a Corvette hit a guard rail on the Staten Island Expressway around 11 p.m.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene along with a 22-year-old woman riding in the car, according to authorities.

The expressway was shut down for hours but has since reopened.