2 bodies found in Passaic River identified as missing NJ residents

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Crews in New Jersey handle post-flooding emergency work following Ida (PIX11)

NEW JERSEY — Two bodies found in the Passaic River about one week after torrential downpours associated with remnants of Ida battered the region have been identified, officials said Friday.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora confirmed to PIX11 they have positively identified the two bodies found in the river in Kearny and Newark as Nidhi and Ayush Rana

The two had been overcome by floodwaters when Ida brought heavy rain and flooding to the tri-state area.

A Passaic resident had said she saw the two people getting taken by a rush of water on Sept. 1.

A body had been recovered from the Passaic River on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Louisiana and the Gulf Coast before moving into the Northeast as a tropical storm, where it created deadly flooding in New York and New Jersey.

Officials are still wrapping their heads around the power of Wednesday‘s storm, which transformed streets into rivers in some cases five feet high.

At least 27 other fatalities were reported in New Jersey.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for both New Jersey and New York, and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the remnants of the hurricane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reflects on 9/11, twenty years later

Those born on 9/11 reflect on life 20 years after WTC attacks

How some NJ towns have flood protection with through Army Corps of Engineers funding

Lillypops: NJ teen CEO seeing sweet success

Cresskill students will learn remotely due to Ida damage

Cresskill school in NJ can't reopen after flood damage

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter