2 bodies found in Passaic River identified as missing NJ residents

NEW JERSEY — Two bodies found in the Passaic River about one week after torrential downpours associated with remnants of Ida battered the region have been identified, officials said Friday.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora confirmed to PIX11 they have positively identified the two bodies found in the river in Kearny and Newark as Nidhi and Ayush Rana.

The two had been overcome by floodwaters when Ida brought heavy rain and flooding to the tri-state area.

A Passaic resident had said she saw the two people getting taken by a rush of water on Sept. 1.

A body had been recovered from the Passaic River on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Louisiana and the Gulf Coast before moving into the Northeast as a tropical storm, where it created deadly flooding in New York and New Jersey.

Officials are still wrapping their heads around the power of Wednesday‘s storm, which transformed streets into rivers in some cases five feet high.

At least 27 other fatalities were reported in New Jersey.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for both New Jersey and New York, and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the remnants of the hurricane.