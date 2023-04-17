CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Authorities have arrested two people for allegedly operating an illegal police station in Chinatown on behalf of the Chinese government, federal officials said Monday.

Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping were arrested Monday morning and will be arraigned in federal court in the afternoon. The pair are accused of covertly helping the Chinese government from United States soil as well as trying to conceal their communications.

Authorities raided the police station on East Broadway, near Pike Street, officials said. Investigators believe the police station operated between early 2022 and the fall of 2022.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.