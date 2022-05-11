NEW YORK (PIX11) — Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders proud of their heritage will march through the streets of New York this coming Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

The first annual Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Cultural and Heritage Parade will take place on Sixth Avenue. It also comes the day after the city’s first-ever Japanese heritage parade.

“Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates New Yorkers who contribute to the rich culture that makes New York the greatest city in the world,” Adams said. As we work to combat a spike in hate crimes, it is important to support and uplift our AAPI brothers and sisters.”

New York is home to the second-largest Asian American and Pacific Islander population in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data.

The parade along Sixth Avenue will proceed north from The inaugural parade will take place on 6th Avenue, proceeding north from West 44th Street to West 55th Street. The parade will start at 10:45 a.m.