BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Williamsburg Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at a smoke shop near Wilson and Bedford avenues around 9 p.m. Police said the victim was arguing with a group of men when he was shot in his left leg.

The victim told police that the man who shot at him was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The teen was taken to Bellevue Hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

