SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl was raped in the Bronx on Monday by a man she was communicating with on a social media app, police said on Friday, as they continued to search for the suspect.

The attack happened around 11:30 a.m. inside a building near Rosedale and Watson avenues, according to the NYPD. The man punched the teen, shoved her into a room, and then raped her before running away on Rosedale Avenue, police said.

EMTs transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to PIX11 News that the suspect and the victim had arranged to meet up after messaging each other on the MegaPersonals social media platform.

A request for comment sent to MegaPersonals from PIX11 News has not received a response.

Police said the suspect has acne scarring on his face, a mustache, and is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, and around 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and black shorts with a white stripe.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.