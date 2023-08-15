NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are looking for 16 people accused of damaging a car during the Kai Cenat giveaway that turned into a riot in Union Square on Aug. 4.

Police said the group is accused of climbing and jumping on the 2011 BMW sedan while it was parked in front of 15 Union Square West, causing damage.

Thousands of fans of Cenat, a streamer on Twitch, gathered at Union Square in hopes to win a PlayStation 5. Cenat has since spoken out against the chaos, saying he doesn’t condone the violence that broke out.

“I’m beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day,” he said during a Twitch stream.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.