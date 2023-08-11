Police are searching for a group after a 15-year-old boy was attacked while riding a Bx36 bus in Morrisania on Aug. 2. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a group after a 15-year-old boy was attacked while riding a Bx36 bus in Morrisania on Aug. 2.

Police said the incident happened near Southern Boulevard and East 176th Street around 10 p.m. The victim was approached by the group, who kicked and punched him, according to authorities.

The suspects fled into Crotona Park, police said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.