15 more NYPD officers should be disciplined for conduct during George Floyd protests, CCRB finds

A protester is arrested on June 4, 2020, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan by NYPD officers during a march against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

NEW YORK — With investigations ongoing into NYPD action during Black Lives Matter protests in New York City, the police department’s oversight agency ruled an additional 15 officers should be disciplined.

They’d already determined 65 other officers were guilty of misconduct during the protests after George Floyd’s death. The Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended the highest of four levels of discipline against 47 of the officers and less severe discipline against the remaining 33 officers.

“While the CCRB has substantiated 36% of all fully investigated cases, NYPD has not imposed discipline in 9 of the 12 cases they have finalized,” CCRB Chair Fred Davie said. “If this continues, the CCRB’s work to increase accountability for the people of New York will be nullified. It is critical that members of service who are found guilty of misconduct face consequences.”

There are still some investigations ongoing; the CCRB has closed 75 percent of the 318 Black Lives Matter protest complaints, Davie said. Some complaints were closed because of difficulties identifying the officers involved.

PIX11 reached out to the NYPD for comment about Thursday’s recommendation. In October, an NYPD spokesperson said the department had worked with the CCRB on their investigation and would work with the CCRB on adjudicating the cases.

“The NYPD has made significant strides and continues to work toward making our discipline processes transparent,” the spokesperson said. “Like any citizen, police officers should be afforded a presumption of innocence until and unless proven guilty.”

After the protests, people said they’d suffered broken arms, a fractured eye socket, a concussion, nerve damage and deep lacerations because of the actions of NYPD officers.