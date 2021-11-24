14-year-old boy arrested for shooting MTA conductor, other man with BB gun: NYPD

An MTA conductor who was the victim of an attack on Nov. 8, 2021, is pictured. (Courtesy: Transport Workers Union)

NEW YORK — A boy accused of shooting an MTA conductor with a BB gun Nov. 8 was arrested Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Transport Workers Union said.

“The people responsible need to be held accountable,” union President Eric Loegel said. “We will continue to support our member and provide him any assistance he needs through his recovery.”

The 14-year-old boy is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and possession of a weapon in the incident. Police are still searching for other suspects, TWU spokesman Pete Donohue said.

In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News after the incident, MTA conductor Trevor Thomas said he could have been killed if the teen used a real gun.

“It could have been worse,” Thomas said.

That attack was the third time Thomas says he has been assaulted on the job.

The same boy was also arrested and charged in a separate incident that took place before the subway shooting, police said.

🚨WANTED for AN ASSAULT PATTERN: Have you seen them? In two separate incidents on 11/3 and 11/8, these individuals shot a 73-year-old male and 37-year-old male in the face with a BB gun in the Bronx. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kv3P1TRTsH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 18, 2021

On Nov. 3, the boy and other juveniles shot a 73-year-old man in the face with a BB gun. Police said he was recording the shooting on his cellphone.

The boy faces the same charges in the first incident — two counts of assault and one count of possession of a weapon.

Police said they are working on identifying other juvenile suspects in the two incidents.

“This goes beyond just [kids] being dumb,” police said. “This was criminal.”