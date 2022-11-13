FILE: Heavy traffic is seen in Manhattan on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City.

The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on 14 Gridlock Alert days. Extremely heavy traffic is anticipated on each of those days.

“Riders across the metropolitan area should enjoy everything the city and region have to offer during the holiday season – not sit in endless traffic,” Metro-North Railroad President and Long Island Rail Road Interim President Catherine Rinaldi said. “The MTA will get you to your destination safely and smoothly, and with the coming holiday attractions, commuter rail riders can plan their trips and purchase their tickets all in one place with the MTA TrainTime app.”

Gridlock Alert days are:

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 2

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Thursday, Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 9

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Thursday, Dec. 15