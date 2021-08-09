14 alleged gang members arrested in violent Yonkers assault

YONKERS, N.Y. — More than a dozen alleged gang members were arrested in connection to a violent assault on a man in Yonkers earlier this year, authorities announced Monday.

Eleven adults and three adolescents of the 300 Bloodhound Brims street gang were taken into custody on charges connected to the violent attack of a man on June 17, according to Yonkers police.

During the time of the incident, a large gathering took place in the vicinity of North Broadway and Ashburton Avenue in memoriam of a deceased community member, officials said.

The event had been monitored by police detectives as known gang members were in attendance, authorities said.

That night, detectives witnessed a large group of men attack another man, punching and kicking him to the ground and taking his property, including two gold chains and a wristwatch, according to officials.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and suffered bleeding on the brain, broken and missing teeth, and abrasions to his face, back and arms.

Investigation determined the victim entertained a convenience store and was followed inside by three of the suspects. A verbal dispute began, which later became physical, Yonkers police said.

14 alleged gang members were arrested in connection to a violent Yonkers assault on June 17, 2021 (Yonkers Police Department)

Five assailants were taken into custody within minutes of the incident, officials said. Following investigation, multiple other people of interest were identified and later arrested.

Police also believe that gang is responsible for several violent activities in Yonkers, including an April shooting that injured a 6-year-old boy outside his home and the June 10 drive-by shooting that injured four people.

The following defendants were arrested, charged, and or indicted as a result of the multi-agency investigation:

Vance Major, 21: Arrested on June 17; indicted on gang assault charges

Develle Coates, 19: Arrested on June 17; indicted on gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges

Jaylen Reeves, 18: Arrested June 17; charged with gang assault

Peter Thompson, 19: Arrested on June 17; indicted on gang assault charges

Drayquan Green, 20:Arrested on June 17; indicted on gang assault charges

Latrell Murray, 21: Arrested on July 21; indicted on gang assault, robbery and grand larceny charges

Dior Moore, 18: Arrested on July 21; indicted on gang assault charges

Timothy Whitney, 22: Arrested on July 22; indicted on gang assault, robbery, grand larceny charges

Darden Thomas, 21: Arrested on July 22; indicted on gang assault, robbery, grand larceny charges

Jahnai McNeal, 18: Arrested on July 22; indicted on gang assault charges

Adolescent Offender 1, 17: Arrested on July 22; indicted on gang assault charges

Adolescent Offender 2, 16: Arrested on July 22; indicted on gang assault charges

Adolescent Offender 3, 17: Arrested on July 22; indicted on gang assault charges

Perryon McKenny, 18: Arrested on July 29; indicted on gang assault charges