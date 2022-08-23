NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver.

The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges were filed against Austin Amos, who’s accused of manslaughter, gang assault, assault and theft of services.

Kutin Gyimah, 52, was killed while chasing after passengers who jumped out of his cab without paying, police said. When Gyimah caught up to the group, they allegedly surrounded him and began punching and kicking him. He collapsed to the ground at one point and suffered a fatal head injury, according to officials.

Gyimah leaves behind four young children and a widow. Abigail Barwuah, Gyimah’s widow, has said she just wants justice in the case. She said any suspects should turn themselves in.

“Even if they are not caught by man, God is going to bring them in,” Barwuah said.

Police had said they were looking for five suspects in total in connection with Gyimah’s death. The individual still being sought by police is also a teenage girl. The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).