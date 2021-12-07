13-year-old boy with autism missing, last seen in Brooklyn: officials

Rodney Ferguson, a 13-year-old boy with autism, went missing in Brooklyn on Dec. 6, 2021, officials said. (Credit: NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy with autism who went missing in Brooklyn.

Rodney Ferguson was last seen on Bergen Street around 8 p.m. on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

He may be in need of medical attention, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Ferguson may still be in the area where he was last seen and he might be with a male companion.

The teen is as about 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, officials said.

Anyone with information should call 718-495-5429 or 911.

