QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – At least 13 people were injured in a multi-car crash on the Long Island Expressway Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at Exit 32. Those who were injured were taken to North Shore University Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens by EMS, fire officials said.

Fire officials haven’t revealed the cause of the crash.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.