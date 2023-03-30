NEW YORK (PIX11) – Thirteen additional subway stations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx will be cleaned and refurbished as part of NYC Transit’s station renovation program.

Renovations will begin with the Cortelyou Road subway station in Brooklyn on April 1. Some of the station upgrades will include concrete repairs, tile replacement, water mitigation enhancements, grouting, repainting and deep cleaning.

Stations are selected for refurbishment based on planned weekend outages in order to minimize the impact on customers, according to NYC Transit.

This latest round of work will put NYC Transit on track to complete 34 station renovations by the end of June, officials said. Their goal is to complete 50 station renovations by the end of 2023.

“Station appearance and cleanliness is something our customers care about and one of the ways that we can improve the customer experience instantly with a fresh look and feel,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

The following subway stations in New York City were selected to undergo renovations:

Manhattan

Grand Street station

Brooklyn

Cortelyou Road station

Broadway station

Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station

Myrtle–Wyckoff Avenues station

Kings Highway station

Queens

21st Street–Queensbridge station

Sutphin Boulevard–Archer Avenue–JFK Airport station

Far Rockaway–Mott Avenue station

Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer station

121st Street station

The Bronx

Zerega Avenue station

Pelham Bay Park station