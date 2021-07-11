3 teens shot in separate incidents in NYC

NEW YORK — Three teens were shot — two fatally — in separate incidents on Sunday, police said.

Early Sunday, a 19-year-old victim was killed in Queens. He was found on Quencer Road, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, officials said. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

In the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh on Pitkin Avenue by a gunman who fled the scene, police said. The teen, who was not cooperative with officers, was likely targeted in the Sunday afternoon shooting, sources said.

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a gang-related shooting in the Bronx around 3:15 p.m., NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said.

He was on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue when a gunman got out of a car and shot the teen twice: once in the chest and once in the ankle, officials said.

There have been at least 795 shooting incidents so far this year with more than 900 victims compared to 612 shootings at the same time last year with 750 victims, according to the NYPD.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat gun violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).