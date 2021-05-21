12-year-old entrepreneur uses his business to fulfill his passion, help community

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 12-old Brooklyn entrepreneur is doing his part to give back to the community. After the pandemic forced many businesses to close, Obocho Peters teamed up with a local city council candidate to bring his children’s thrift shop to the Upper West Side.

His dream started when he was just 9 years old. Since then, his goal of earning enough money to buy toys has evolved into a mission to help underserved communities. With the support of his mom, Sasha, He opened Obocho’s Closet in Brooklyn on his 11th birthday, selling gently-worn donated clothing at a discount price. But his mission didn’t stop there. He uses a portion of his profits to host food pantries and financial literacy workshops encouraging others to eat healthy and spend wisely.