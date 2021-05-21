12-year-old entrepreneur uses his business to fulfill his passion, help community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 12-old Brooklyn entrepreneur is doing his part to give back to the community. After the pandemic forced many businesses to close, Obocho Peters teamed up with a local city council candidate to bring his children’s thrift shop to the Upper West Side.

His dream started when he was just 9 years old. Since then, his goal of earning enough money to buy toys has evolved into a mission to help underserved communities. With the support of his mom, Sasha, He opened Obocho’s Closet in Brooklyn on his 11th birthday, selling gently-worn donated clothing at a discount price. But his mission didn’t stop there. He uses a portion of his profits to host food pantries and financial literacy workshops encouraging others to eat healthy and spend wisely. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Man used crutch to beat Jewish man in Times Square hate crime assault: NYPD

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

26 arrested during clash with protesters in Times Square

More Manhattan

Brooklyn Videos

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Brooklyn Cyclones play first home game in over 600 days

Woman fatally shot at vigil for gun violence victim in Brooklyn: NYPD

Community calls for answers after deadly shooting

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter