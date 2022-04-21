NEW YORK (PIX11) — The FDNY responded to four fires in a 24 hour span between Wednesday and Thursday. And all those fires had a common culprit, officials said: lithium-ion batteries, specifically in electric scooters/E-Bikes.

A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the fires, which took place in Brooklyn and Manhattan. In 2022 so far, there have been more than 40 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 20 injuries total, officials said.

The department offered prevention advice in a tweet.

According to officials, it’s best to follow device instructions before charging. They also suggest to stop using a device if the battery overheats.

See the FDNY’s photos of the incident locations — one in Brooklyn, three in Manhattan — below:

The scene of a fire, which was caused by a 12 people injured in fires caused by a lithium battery. (Credit: FDNY/Facebook)

An electric vehicle, which caught on fire after its battery overheated. (Credit: FDNY/Facebook)

