NEW YORK (PIX11) — The FDNY responded to four fires in a 24 hour span between Wednesday and Thursday. And all those fires had a common culprit, officials said: lithium-ion batteries, specifically in electric scooters/E-Bikes.
A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the fires, which took place in Brooklyn and Manhattan. In 2022 so far, there have been more than 40 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, resulting in 20 injuries total, officials said.
The department offered prevention advice in a tweet.
According to officials, it’s best to follow device instructions before charging. They also suggest to stop using a device if the battery overheats.
See the FDNY’s photos of the incident locations — one in Brooklyn, three in Manhattan — below: