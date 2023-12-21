THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A crash between an MTA bus and a garbage truck in the Bronx injured 12 people Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the Bx6 bus was traveling west on Hunts Point Boulevard when it T-boned the DSNY garbage truck that was heading southbound on Bruckner Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Seven people were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and five people were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing Thursday, police said. No arrests have been made.

