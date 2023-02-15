NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dozen Catholic schools run by the Archdiocese of New York will shut down at the end of the academic year, the Office of the Superintendent announced Wednesday.

Four other schools will merge into two. The closures are being made because of lower enrollment levels and shifting demographics, according to the Archdiocese of New York.

“It is never a good day when we announce closures to any of our beloved schools, but the goal is always to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for decades to come,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, said. “We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact this will have on families and will provide both educational guidance and pastoral support to all those affected to ensure all children will be warmly welcomed into a nearby Catholic school.”

The following Catholic schools will not reopen:

Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann, Manhattan

Ascension School, Manhattan

Guardian Angel School, Manhattan

Holy Family School, Bronx

Immaculate Conception School, Manhattan

Immaculate Conception School, 760 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx (The Immaculate Conception at 151st Street will not be impacted)

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Manhattan

Santa Maria School, Bronx

St. Angela Merici School, Bronx

St. Brendan School, Bronx

St. Christopher School, Staten Island

St. Margaret Mary School, Bronx

Additionally, St. Francis Xavier, Bronx, will merge with St. Clare of Assisi, according to the Archdiocese. St. Gabriel School, Bronx, will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students would be impacted.