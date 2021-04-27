12 injured in Rikers Island jail complex fire

A dozen people were injured in a Monday fire at the Rikers Island jail complex, officials said Tuesday.
The FDNY responded to the Anna M. Kross Center around 11:50 a.m. Monday after reports of smoke, according to the department.
Though the fire was under control by 12:35 p.m., 12 people were hurt, official said. The injuries were minor and six people were hospitalized.
It was not immediately clear if the victims were inmates, correction officers or other employees at Rikers.
PIX11 reached out to the Department of Correction for additional information.