HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — There’s nothing like the relationship between a father and daughter. Dozens of dads in New York City are getting ready to celebrate their children at a special event in Harlem.

Derek Phillips is the CEO and founder of the nonprofit Real Dads Network, which includes hundreds of members. This year is the nonprofit’s 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance in Harlem on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event is back in person at the Alhambra Ballroom at 4 p.m.

Ron McGrew and his daughter, 12-year-old Jackie, from Bedford-Stuyvesant, are practicing for a special dance performance. They’ve got the moves, spin and even the dip.

It’s a fun and a bonding experience for the fathers and daughters. It’ll be Jackie’s fourth time going to the Daddy Daughter Dance, an annual tradition for them.

The event is organized by Phillips, who started the Real Dads Network back in 2004. Phillips said he saw a need to help connect Black and brown fathers across New York City to resources and to each other.

Their first Daddy Daughter Dance was in 2008, attended by 75 dads and daughters. It’s now grown to almost 300 attendees. Phillips said he hopes more people will come because once they do, they are hooked.