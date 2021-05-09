11-year-old boy organizes Brooklyn Mother’s Day march for moms who’ve lost their children to gun violence

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 11-year-old old activist organized a Mother’s Day march Sunday for moms who’ve lost their children to senseless gun violence and racial injustice.

Prince Wit 2A’s wanted to remember 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was killed in a Chicago McDonald’s shooting, and 16-year-old Mikayla Miller, whose Boston death is still being investigated.

“We came out to support everything that is going on with BLM,” he said.

The 11-year-old boy was joined by his own mother, Cassie Antoine-Pierre.

“He felt that it was important to get our here and make some noise for kids like them and like themselves who are continuing to have to live in this scary world and stand in solidarity with mothers who are grieving their children on this day,” she said.

Prince Wit 2A’s has organized a nonprofit, The My Voice Junior Youth Organization, to provide leadership, mentoring and community service opportunities for young people.