11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

Four people were shot, including an 11-year-old boy, inside Claremont Park in the Bronx on Sept. 18, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

CLAREMONT PARK, the Bronx — A shooting left one man dead and injured an 11-year-old boy as well as two other adults in the Bronx late Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police were called to a report of an assault inside Claremont Park, near Teller Avenue and Mount Eden Parkway, just before 11:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to his shoulder as well as a 24-year-old woman who was shot twice in the torso and a 22-year-old man who was shot in the torso, police said. The victims were taken to the hospital by EMS personnel.

A fourth victim, another 22-year-old man, walked into a hospital with a gunshot to his leg and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The 22-year-old man who was shot in the torso was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the NYPD. The woman was listed in critical condition and the boy was in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, as of Sunday morning.

Police were withholding the name of the man who died until his family could be notified.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).