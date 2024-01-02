MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – About 100,000 pounds of litter, confetti and party hats were cleaned in Times Square following the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to the Department of Sanitation.

More than 180 workers used mechanical brooms, backpack blowers and 20 collection trucks for the job, officials said.

The sanitation commissioner thanked Mayor Eric Adams for giving cleaners the tools they needed for the job.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.