100,000 NYC students were homeless in 2020-2021, report says

NEW YORK — More than 100,000 New York City schoolchildren were homeless at some point during the 2020-2021 school year, a new report found.

That’s a 42% increase since 2010. The report released Monday by the group Advocates for Children found that during a school year when most of the city’s public school students were learning remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 28,000 of them were living in homeless shelters.

The group says that about 65,000 students lived “doubled-up” with friends or family, and 3,860 students were living in cars, parks or abandoned buildings.